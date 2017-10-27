/ Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 Debuts with a $295,000 Price Tag

Move over Venom F5, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is breaking cover ahead of this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ve seen it before—ahead of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor launch last fall.

But now the extra set of wheels is available for 2017 and 2018 Ford Raptor F-150s and the price starts at $295,000. And we thought a $100,000 Super Duty was a lot of money.

At least the mega price tag includes a base Raptor. It also includes 6X6 locking rear axles, upgraded Fox suspension, beefy 20-inch wheels and off-road tires, custom front and rear bumpers, black roll bar, and big round LED lights.

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels—all six of them,” said John Hennessey in a statement.

“The new 2017 Raptor is going to be one of the best all-around trucks ever built. We are excited to help take it to the next level both in terms of performance and exclusivity”.

Hennessey is offering its VelociRaptor 600 upgrade for the puny 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 for an additional $22,500.

It seems like a real must if you are going to impress the locals at you favorite mud hole. 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque is so last year.

Hennessey says the 600 horsepower boost includes upgraded turbochargers, stainless steel exhaust modifications, increased front mounted air to air intercooler and plumbing, and a re-tuned factory computer.

Other optional goodies include Brembo front and rear brakes, even bigger wheels and tires, crazier LED lighting, bespoke interiors, and armoring systems.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 should scare up lots of business at SEMA, but may look rather tame compared to some of the other rides at the specialty show. We’ll let you know.