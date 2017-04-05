Terrorize Hellcats With Hennessey’s New “Exorcist” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

We might not know exactly what Dodge has in store for us with the upcoming Demon, but it looks like Hennessey is making sure Camaro faithful are well-equipped. To expunge the SRT Demon and Hellcats from drag strips and local cruise-ins, the new Hennessey “Exorcist” package turns the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into a 1,000-hp monster.

The Exorcist packs the same 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V-8 as the regular ZL1, but thanks to larger supercharger, upgraded intercooler, ported factory heads, aggressive camshaft, longtube headers, bigger intake system, and reworked ECU, the LT4 now puts out an additional 350 hp and 316 lb-ft of torque for a claimed total of 1,000 hp and 966 lb-ft of torque. Yowza.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through either the standard six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission, the latter of which requires a $9,950 upgrade to handle the additional firepower. Hennessey claims the Exorcist will break the three-second 0-60 mph mark with drag radials and sprint down the quarter mile in “under 10 seconds.”

If you just want the extra power, the Exorcist will set you back $55,000 on top the cost of the ZL1 itself, which starts around $60,000. For an extra $8,995, Hennessey will throw in the Drag Pack, consisting of a pair of 20-inch wheels wrapped with 315/30-20 Nitto drag radials, an upgraded drive shaft, floor jack, and tool kit. If you prefer track days over hot drag nights, a $6,995 Road Race pack adds 20-inch Hennessey wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Hennessey will build just 100 Exorcists a year, available directly through Hennessey or through participating Chevrolet dealerships. Best of all, you can still drive this semi-regularly thanks to a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty.