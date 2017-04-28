Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Makes 959 Horsepower at the Wheels

With 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque available on race gas, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will have few peers when it arrives this fall. But the Hennessey Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has it beat when it comes to sheer power, as this dyno run shows. In fact, the tuned sixth-gen Camaro likely makes even more than the 1,000 hp advertised.

In a video published by Hennessey Performance, an Exorcist made 959.32 hp and 756.29 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. If you calculate for the usual 15-percent drivetrain loss, that works out to a Demon-smiting 1,103 hp at the crank. To make that much power, the ZL1 gets a larger supercharger, upgraded intercooler, ported heads, an aggressive camshaft, long-tube headers, an improved intake system, and a retuned ECU. All of those upgrades work in harmony to produce the booming, holy engine note in this video.

Of course, this weapons-grade anti-evil package doesn’t come cheap. The Exorcist treatment starts at $55,000, and doesn’t include the cost of the Camaro ZL1. Pricing for the Demon hasn’t been announced yet. And though there will be 3,000 Demons running around the U.S. eventually, Hennessey plans to build just 100 Exorcists a year.

Check out the video below and tell us which side you’re on – good or evil?