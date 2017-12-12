Hennessey Dials way Past 11, Offers 1,200 HP for 2019 Corvette ZR1

Do you want a new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with a supercharged LT5 engine but think 755 horsepower isn’t quite enough?

Hennessey feels your pain and now offers the HPE1200 Supercharged engine upgrade for the new ZR1. Upsized to 7.0-liters from its original 6.2-liter displacement, the Hennessey-ized V-8 engine also puts down 1,066 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

Hennessey Performance promises 0-60 mph in 2.2 seconds, a 9.2-second quarter-mile time, and a top speed that’s more than 230 mph (up from 210 mph.)

Aside from the engine upgrade, the package includes a high-flow supercharger system, custom aluminum pistons, forged steel connecting rods, Stroker crankshaft upgrade, custom HPE camshaft, ported cylinder heads, and lots of other magic potions to make your ZR1 one of the most powerful ‘Vettes on the planet.

There are also lots of badges, plaques, and fancy floor mats to let the Cars and Coffee crowd know how special your Corvette really is. It all comes with a one-year, 12,000 mile limited warranty, too.

The Texas tuner offers other packages for the ZR1 with less horsepower in the form of its HPE850 and HPE1000 upgrades, but why bother when you can have so much more bang for your buck.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the ZR1 starts at $119,995 for the coupe and at $123,995 for the drop-top, you can probably expect to spend more than half of that on the upgrades.

Sales begin in the spring for the 2019 ZR1, so we estimate a late spring or early summer delivery date for your HPE1200 beast.