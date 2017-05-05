Heavily Modified Nissan GT-R Takes Dyno to the Limit

Nissan started a war with the R35 GT-R by creating a relatively affordable sports car capable of humiliating pricy exotics. The GT-R’s dominance has ebbed as its age has advanced, however, but that’s where the aftermarket comes in.

From the factory, the Nissan GT-R comes with anywhere between 480 and 600 horsepower, depending on model year and trim. Yet, tuning shop Extreme Turbo Systems wasn’t satisfied with giving the GT-R just a small bump in horsepower. No, the operation stayed true to its name and boosted this GT-R’s output to 2,719 hp and 1,587 lb-ft of torque — the former exceeding that of some train locomotives and calculated mathematically using the torque figure, as the dyno maxed out at 2,500 hp. In the video below, you’ll see one of ETS’ engineers gradually feed more power as the car spools up. Then, it gets very loud as the engineer stomps on the throttle, possibly spinning the wheels on the dyno. What’s truly interesting, though, is that as the engineer feeds in more throttle, you can see the front tire deform from the immense power. I guess that’s to be expected from a car that makes almost twice the power of the Bugatti Chiron.

Unlike the Chiron, however, this GT-R seems to be purely built for one thing and one thing alone: dominance of the drag strip. Over the years, ETS and rival shop AMS Performance have routinely one-upped each other in the quest for the fastest GT-R. This car is likely meant to knock AMS Performance’s Alpha Omega GT-R off its throne, and we can’t wait to see what it can do.