Honda May Reportedly Renew Passport for 2019

We knew Honda planned to bring back the Passport name, but now a new report claims to have some details on the upcoming model. The new two-row crossover is expected to slot in between the CR-V and the Pilot to compete with the likes of the Nissan Murano and Ford Edge.

A person familiar with the matter told Automotive News that the automaker will show the new Passport at a Honda dealer meeting in November before it goes on sale in early 2019. The source also told Automotive News that the Passport will likely debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. However, a Honda spokesperson said the automaker hasn’t confirmed any details related to the vehicle and that any specifics are just speculative.

Originally produced from 1994 to 2002, the Passport was a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo. The new Passport, on the other hand, is expected to ride on the same platform as the Pilot but should be 6 inches shorter. It could be assembled at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant, which produces three models: the Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey.

If confirmed for production, the Passport will be the fourth member of Honda’s U.S. crossover lineup alongside the HR-V, CR-V, and Pilot. That should give the brand more offerings in the U.S. market, which currently favors crossovers, trucks, and other utility vehicles. In 2017, Honda’s crossover lineup grew over 5 percent compared to 2016. Overall light truck sales increased by 4.2 percent while car sales fell by 2.5 percent.