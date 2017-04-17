Watch and Listen to the Four-Cylinder Jaguar F-Type in Action

Perhaps no car is capable of producing as sweet of an exhaust note as a Jaguar F-Type equipped with a supercharged V-8, but the four-cylinder version of the sports car is giving it a good try. In the video below, the more economical F-Type revs its engine, and it’s enough to get us excited.

New for the 2018 model year, Jaguar is offering an F-Type with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from its Ingenium engine family. Although it can’t produce 550 hp like the F-Type R, the new model delivers a more-than-healthy 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque via an eight-speed automatic that routes power to the rear wheels. It isn’t the quickest sports car, with an estimated 0-60 time of 5.4 seconds, but its lighter weight promises increased agility.

On paper, the four-cylinder Jaguar F-Type seems like a pretty good value. It’s just as good-looking as the R, and a lot cheaper. Prices for the 2018 Jaguar F-Type Coupe with the turbo-four start at $60,895, including a $995 destination fee. Typically, an F-Type R will set you back more than $100,000. Of course, the V-6 is another option to consider. So many choices…

Hear the four-cylinder Jaguar F-Type unleash its exhaust note in the video below.