Audi RS Models Could Be Offered in Rear-Wheel Drive

Audi’s RS models may become available in rear-wheel drive configuration, according to a new report. Speaking with Auto Express at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann revealed that it has been looking at the future direction of Audi’s performance division.

“When looking at the name, we decided Quattro could be misleading. Quattro is the four-wheel-drive system and is one of the things that made Audi great – but in our opinion was not the right name for the company,” Winkelmann told Auto Express. “I can imagine we can also have cars with rear-wheel drive or two-wheel drive in the future.”

The executive pointed out that he didn’t want the name of Audi’s performance division to appear misleading hence the name change from Quattro GmbH to Audi Sport. Winkelmann also added that he wanted Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system to be offered as an option on many of the German automaker’s models but remain standard on its most powerful offerings. He continued by stating that Audi will always offer sporty models that won’t sacrifice comfort.

For the near future, Winkelmann confirmed that two new Audi Sport models will debut at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September. He also revealed that electrification is in the cards for future RS-badged Audi vehicles.