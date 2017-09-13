Want to Hear an Audi R8 V10 Play the Theme from Star Trek?

In recognition of its partnership with the Emmy Awards, Audi has recreated popular TV theme songs using the engines of three high-performance vehicles. The new ads pay tribute to past Emmy Award nominees and winners including “Cheers,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Star Trek.”

Each ad blends sounds from the SQ5, TT RS, and R8 V10 plus to create an “orchestra” of sorts. It’s what you get when you bring together a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 354 hp, a 2.5-liter turbo-five with 400 hp, and a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 with 610 hp.

To create the sounds, Audi brought together sound engineers and a composer to gather many different kinds of sounds from the three vehicles. Then, each sound was treated to bring out the note in the original songs.

Audi is now in its seventh consecutive year sponsoring the awards show. On the night of the awards, Audi will chauffeur nominees and presenters to the presentation in Q7 and SQ5 vehicles. This year’s event, taking place Sunday, September 17, marks the 69th running of the Emmy Awards.

Watch the videos below to hear the three Audis belt out popular TV theme songs.