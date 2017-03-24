Hear the 2017 Honda Civic Type R Start Its Engine in New Video

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is coming to the U.S. for the first time later this spring, and a new video shows us why it’s been worth the wait.

On its YouTube channel, Honda gives us a visual tour of the new Type R, from the hood scoop, rear spoiler, and center-exit triple exhaust tip system to the interior instrumentation, shift knob, and race-inspired bucket seats. Better yet, we can hear the engine note, which becomes increasingly satisfying as the car speeds away.

Available only as a hatch, the Civic Type R features a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It will come paired to a six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching for smoother downshifts.

The Type R will come loaded with standard features including a 12-speaker sound system, sport seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. Pricing has not yet been announced, but Honda says the MSRP should hover in the mid-$30,000 range.

Hopefully, Honda’s next video shows the Civic Type R reaching its full potential on the track. But for now, watch the video below for a glimpse of how the Civic Type R will perform.