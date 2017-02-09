/ Hagerty Picks Ten Cars from 2017 Destined to Be Future Classics

Oh, if we only knew then what we knew now. As the collector car market continues to spin wildly out of control, we can only look to the past, when a fair number of exceptionally desirable classics from the 1960s and 1970s were unloved and primarily viewed as old, outdated cars. To help ensure we don’t make that mistake twice, Hagerty just dropped its annual list of future classics from the 2017 model year.

To meet the criteria of this year’s Hagerty Hot List, each car must share a 2017 model year and carry a price tag that’s less than $100,000. “All ten have that ‘it’ factor that makes them stand out from the crowd,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “In some cases it’s power, in some cases it’s innovation or drivability, but all of them have the qualities that define a future classic.”

There’s a bit of everything in this year’s crowd. There are the “no duh” selections, including the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, but there are also a few interesting outlier choices as well. The new targa-topped Mazda Miata RF gets a nod, as does the brand-new Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Heck, if you’re looking for a future classic you can buy on a budget, Hagerty thinks the Toyota 86 will be a future hit.

Head over to Hagerty to check out all ten entries on the 2017 Hot List.