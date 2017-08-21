Hagerty Launches DriveShare, a Classic Car Rental Service

These days, it seems like there’s always some new “Uber but for [blank]” or “AirBnB but for [blank]” service popping up. Most of them sound pretty dumb and useless. But Hagerty’s new car rental service actually sounds pretty cool. Yes, it’s pretty much Turo for classic cars, but at least in the Los Angeles area, Turo doesn’t list any classics. And if we’re going to rent someone’s privately owned car for a few days, we’d much rather take a spin in a BMW 2002 than in a 2002 BMW.

Technically, DriveShare isn’t completely new. Hagerty has simply relaunched the company it recently acquired, Classics & Exotics, under a new name. But with the support of a large organization like Hagerty, people are probably more likely to take a chance and rent out their cool classic.

“I started this company so people could try out these amazing vehicles and owners could make a little money to defray the cost of ownership, and that’s still the mission today for DriveShare,” said Peter Zawadzki, founder of Classics & Exotics and current director of DriveShare. “It’s a great way to bring more people into the hobby. What we’ve seen is that people who rent these cars often become classic car owners themselves.”

From what we’ve seen so far, renting these cars isn’t cheap. Most cost more than $300 a day, which is a good bit more than what you’ll pay at Enterprise. But if you’ve always dreamed of driving, say, a Delorean DMC-12, you can actually do that. For a lot of people, that may actually be worth it.

“DriveShare gives people an easy way to get behind the wheel of cars they’ve always wanted to drive,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Our goal is to provide a common platform that connects enthusiasts and owners to expand the community of people who love cars.”

DriveShare won’t just rent to anybody, either. There’s an application process, a $500 security deposit, and currently, you have to be at least 30 to be approved. Hagerty also provides up to $1 million in insurance coverage to ease owners’ minds. Plus, if there’s an issue with the car, Hagerty provides 24/7 roadside assistance from people it guarantees know and care about classic cars.

If this sounds as cool to you as it does to us, head to DriveShare to find out more.