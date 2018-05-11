Got Crazy Cash? Lease a Pagani Huayra for Only $25,339 a Month

Do you have cash burning a hole in your pocket and a love of exotic cars like the Pagani Huayra Roadster, but aren’t quite ready to drop a few million to own one? Why not lease one instead?

Putnam Leasing of Greenwich, Connecticut is offering a 60-month Huayra lease for $25,339 a month—with a $700,000 down payment up front.

That comes to approximately $2,220,340 over five years. Still interested?

“It really doesn’t get any more exotic or more luxurious than the Pagani Huayra Roadster. This car is the reigning dream car right now for connoisseurs looking to get behind the wheel of something truly special,” said Steven Posner, Putnam Leasing CEO, in a statement.

“Like any rare luxury item, the entry point requires an exceptional investment. Putnam Leasing offers our clients the ability to lease this fantastic one-of-a-kind car while benefiting from the financial flexibility and tax advantages that our leasing programs offer.”

The Pagani Huayra Roadster packs a twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V-12 engine with 764 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. It can sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds—that’s quicker than a Venmo transfer.

Considering the Huayra Roadster has a limited run of 100 that’s already sold out at over $2.5 million a pop, the lease may the only way to get behind the wheel of one.

Putnam offers its customers the option to purchase the Pagani once the lease is up. If it increases in value during your 60-month contract, “the lessee pockets the difference between the sale price and the residual value at the end of the lease.”

Is a Pagani Huayra Roadster too pricey for your pocket? Putnam Leasing can make you a deal on a Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, or a Rolls-Royce too.