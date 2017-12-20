Gooding & Company Announces Four Classic Ferraris for Scottsdale Auction

If a 1950s or ‘60s Pinin Farina-bodied Ferrari is on your holiday wish list, you may want to wait until just after the season of giving before plunking down your hard-earned millions. That’s because collector car auction house Gooding & Company will be sending four classic F-cars across the block at its Scottsdale sale this January.

Two of the cars on offer date from 1954: a 500 Mondial Series I and a 250 GT Europa. The Mondial is fairly unusual as the first series of four-cylinder sports-racers to come from the famed Italian automaker and motorsports super power. The Mondial’s 2.0-liter I-4 engine was designed by Aurellio Lampredi (who would later go on to design the famous Fiat “twin-cam” engine) and was initially used in the Ferrari 500 F2 to clench Alberto Ascari’s first Driver’s World Championship.

This particular Mondial, chassis 0434 MD, was initially sold to racer Herman Roosdorp via Garage Francorchamps in Belgium. The car was raced in period and more recently, was displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. If you can swing the $5,000,000-$5,750,000 estimate, you’ll have a very pretty Ferrari that will be eligible at many historic events, including the Mille Miglia Retrospective of which this car is a veteran.

If you’re more of a tourer than a racer, the 1954 250 Europa GT might be more your speed. The estimate of $1,600,000-$2,000,000 is nothing to sneeze at, but it gets you an honest-to-goodness classic 12-cylinder Ferrari grand touring car with Pinin Farina coachwork. Chassis 0379 GT was first sold in Rome to a “prominent cinematographer,” according to Gooding & Company, and is being sold by its current owner of two decades.

Southern California is the home of both Automobile magazine and Gooding & Company, and with our nearly year-round convertible weather, why not opt for an open-top cruiser? Gooding will sell two 250 GT Cabriolets, a Series I and Series II car, in Scottsdale. With many of the styling cues from the iconic 250 GT California Spider, these Pinin Farina-bodied convertibles are highly usable for vintage touring events such as the Colorado Grand and Copperstate 1000.

The 1958 Series I on offer, 1079 GT, was the same car displayed at Ferrari’s 1958 Torino Motor Show stand and was originally sold to the prince of Saudi Arabia. It was later displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance twice and has been Classiche certified, now wearing its original gray on red color scheme. With an estimate of $7,000,000-$8,500,00, you might hope to be gifted a winning Powerball ticket this holiday season.

The later 1961 250 GT Series II Cabriolet, chassis 2341 GT, was originally sold to Gordon Scott, an American actor possibly best known for his role as “Tarzan” in multiple movies. Series II cars have several advantages to earlier versions, with disc brakes and a revised 3.0-liter Colombo V-12 engine they benefit from the final developments to the 250 GT series. A major restoration in 2010, along with the matching numbers engine and factory hardtop help propel this car’s estimate to $1,500,000-$1,800,000, a relative bargain compared to the Series I.

“One of the greatest partnerships in automotive history is that of Carrozzeria Pinin Farina and Ferrari,” David Gooding, president and founder of Gooding & Company said in a release. “These timeless Ferraris exemplify some of the most valuable and spectacular results of this famed collaboration between automaker and coachbuilder.”

Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction will be held January 19 and 20, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Automobile magazine will be there so be sure to check back for full results.