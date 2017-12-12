Goodbye CLS63, Hello Six-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG CLS53

When Mercedes-Benz debuted the 2019 CLS450 at the L.A. auto show last month, it made no mention of an AMG version. A new report from Automotive News says there will be no top-shelf CLS63 variant, but there will be a new CLS53.

Speaking to Mercedes-AMG head honcho Tobia Moers, Automotive News learned that the Mercedes-AMG CLS53 will launch in the U.S. by the end of 2018. The model will be powered by a more potent version of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, and will also get Mercedes’ fancy 48-volt electrical system and EQ Boost electric motor.

Exact power output was not disclosed, but Moers said horsepower will “for sure be in the 400s.” AN predicts around 430 hp, which is more than the current twin-turbo V-6-powered AMG 43 models put out. Moers says to watch out for AMG 53 variants of the E-Class coupe and convertible and GLE as well.

The reason Mercedes isn’t doing another CLS63 is because it wants to give its similar four-door Mercedes-AMG GT (rumored to be called GT4) some breathing room. Both will be coupe-styled sedans based on the E-Class’ platform, but the GT4 will be positioned as the sportier option packing AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. In addition, a hybrid variant is rumored to be in the works.

More details on the CLS53 will be announced at the Detroit auto show next month. The AMG GT4 is expected to go on sale in 2019.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept