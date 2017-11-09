GM Offers $5,000 Escalade Discount as New Navigator Rolls Out

The completely redesigned Lincoln Navigator is hot and GM knows this. It’s likely that the new Navigator will steal sales from the current king of large, uber-luxurious body-on-frame SUVs, the Cadillac Escalade.

To counter this, GM is offering a $5,000 discount this month as the Navigator rolls into Lincoln dealerships. However, this discount only applies to customers trading in a 1999 or newer Lincoln model according to a memo sent to dealers obtained by Bloomberg.

GM is obviously targeting individuals who are thinking of buying the redesigned Navigator or any Lincoln model. The discount applies to either a purchase or lease of a 2018 Cadillac Escalade.

This is the Navigator’s first significant redesign in 15 years as Ford tries to take a piece of what Morgan Stanley estimates is a $2 billion annual profit edge for GM in this profitable segment. Currently, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator starts at $73,250 and the 2018 Cadillac Escalade starts at $75,290 including destination.

With the average price of the outgoing Navigator at $53,000, the new one is a definite step up offering more power, technology, and safety wrapped in a bold and luxurious looking exterior package. The average Escalade currently sells for more than $80,000.

Powering the new Navigator is a 450-hp, 510-lb-ft of torque 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Notable features include 22-inch ultra-bright aluminum wheels, full LED exterior lighting, the Panoramic Vista Roof, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, 10-inch LCD capacitive center touchscreen with navigation, embedded 4G modem with Wi-Fi hotspot, a 20-speaker Revel Ultima Audio System, and 24-way heated and ventilated multi-contour front seats with power thigh extenders.