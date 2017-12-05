GM Marketplace Allows Customers to Buy Goods from Their Cars

You can now order food, buy fuel, and even book hotel rooms from your car, provided you drive a vehicle produced by General Motors. GM Marketplace is a new app integrated into Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles’ multimedia systems that allows owners to purchase food and other consumer goods and services. There’s also a “Shop” section in the Marketplace app where consumers can buy 4G LTE data and receive discounts for vehicle services and accessories.

GM will add the Marketplace features to current 2017 and 2018 vehicles and will slowly roll it out to more models with compatible infotainment systems. The feature won’t require a separate data plan so those with 4G LTE subscriptions won’t need to pay extra.

With the Marketplace app, merchants can interact with consumers while they are driving to and from work. Marketplace offers customers personalized selections based on data it gathers about a driver’s location, time of day the system is used, and the products that interest them.

In addition to GM, the initial list of merchants on Marketplace will include Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wingstop, TGI Fridays, ExxonMobil, Shell, Priceline.com, Parkopedia, IHOP, Applebee’s, and delivery.com. Within the next 12 to 18 months, General Motors will roll out a suite of personalized features for its vehicles with the first being Marketplace.