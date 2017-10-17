GM Gives $5 million to The Henry Ford

Serving in part as a reminder that The Henry Ford does not belong to the automaker’s property on which its facilities abut in Dearborn, Michigan, General Motors has contributed $5 million for “innovative experiences and new exhibitions and programs” for the museum’s Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

As a result of the contribution, The Henry Ford announced that its “flexible gallery space in (the) Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will now be known as The Gallery by General Motors.”

Plans are for the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation’s The Gallery by General Motors to host “a wide variety of national traveling exhibitions.”

It’s showing “The Science Behind Pixar” through next March, and will have “Enduring Ideals: Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms” beginning in Autumn 2018.

The Henry Ford consists of five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Benson Ford Research Center, and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience.