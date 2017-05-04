Gilmore Heritage Auto Show Celebrates 1957 American Cars

Finally, we’ve escaped the cold clutches of winter. The sun is shining, the flowers are in bloom, the weather is mild, and it’s car show season. If you’re going to be in the greater Los Angeles area on June 3rd, make sure you stop by The Original Farmers Market for the 23rd annual Gilmore Heritage car show.

The Gilmore show has run for over two decades now, attracting some of the best classic American cars from around the West Coast. This year, the show celebrates American cars from 1957, a year full of exuberant fin-tastic design that reflected the strong post-war fervor.

This isn’t on the same scale as Monterey’s Car Week or Goodwood Festival of Speed, but the cars are eminently more accessible than those displayed at top-tier concours events. At the Gilmore show, the hot rods and classics are out in the open, parked around the perimeter of the Farmers Market.

This year’s show is shaping up to be pretty neat. 100 cars of various years, makes, and styles are signed up, so expect to see some variety. According to the Gilmore team, attendees should keep their eyes peeled for a sweet, one-of-a-kind 1957 De Soto Adventurer and a wonderful 1957 Ford Thunderbird.

The 23rd Annual Gilmore Heritage car show takes place on June 3rd at The Original Farmers Market on Third and Fairfax.