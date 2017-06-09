The Giannini 350 GP is Rear-Engine Fiat 500

Italy’s Giannini Automobili has created what has to be the ultimate Fiat 500. Gone is the donor 500 Abarth’s 1.4-liter turbo-four-cylinder, it’s place taken by the 1.7-liter turbo-four that powers the Alfa Romeo 4C. And it sits in the back of the car instead of the front, sending power to the 500’s rear wheels via an unspecified gearbox — presumably, the same six-speed dual-clutch automatic as the Alfa.

Giannini upped the output of the engine to 350 hp, up from 237 in stock trim. The 350 GP also features drilled and slotted Brembo brakes at all four corners, with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at rear. Additionally, Giannini added as set of Ohlins shocks that are visible through cut out holes in the car’s hood and through the rear hatch. Furthermore, Giannini added a carbon-fiber wide-body kit complete with louvers and vents to not only extract air from the brakes, but also to fit the 4C’s drivetrain underneath the 500’s body.

According to the clip below, and us furiously using Google translate, Giannini Automobili wants to build 100 of these interesting automobiles, which would represent a fourth of Alfa Romeo’s 4C sales here in the U.S. Perhaps more interesting is the 150,000-euro price of this little tuned Fiat 500, roughly $170,000 at current exchange rates. For comparison, a standard Fiat 500 Abarth starts at just $19,995, while a Alfa Romeo 4C starts at $55,000. That’s a steep ask for subcompact hatch, even a rear-engine, rear-drive one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLA8rhEDzAI