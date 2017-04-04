Get Up Close and Personal With Ferrari Greats at the Petersen Museum’s Upcoming Exhibit

Unless you are one of the very, very few who have the capital to afford a collection of vintage Ferraris, you probably don’t get many chances to get up close and personal with Enzo’s best. Most have been mothballed into prestigious collections, only venturing into sunlight for a trailer ride to big-name concours events and rarely seeing public streets. If you want to check out what you’ve been missing, make sure to visit Los Angeles’ Petersen Auto Museum later this month when it opens an exclusive Ferrari exhibit featuring the best of the breed.

Called “Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari,” the new display will roll out 11 significant Ferraris, ranging from a $50 million 250 GTO to Schumacher’s 2001 Ferrari F1 car. The full list of cars is not yet available, but the museum says the exhibit includes a 166MM, 250 TR, and a 250LM. The Petersen’s cars are usually displayed on exposed plinths, so this is a good opportunity to get a close look at these legends.

The show opens to the public April 29, with things kicking off April 27 at an exclusive reception hosted by Derek Hill, son of racing great Phil Hill. Tickets for the reception begin at $100 and can be bundled with a $175 VIP vault tour and Ferrari book package.