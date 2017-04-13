Genesis GV80 Concept Previews Premium Powered Crossover

The 2017 New York International Auto Show is turning out to be a solid show with a good mix of new vehicles. You have ones to get the adrenaline pumping, such as the latest Dodge SRT models, and ones that reflect more of the general buyers’ interests. But Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, Genesis, decided to surprise the party with an all-new concept.

Meet the all-new Genesis GV80 Concept.

It’s the latest from Korea’s premiere luxury brand and it has its sights set on one of the most lucrative, and popular segments in the entire industry.

A midsize luxury crossover and design pitch

Designed entirely under the reign of Luc Donkerwolke, Genesis design head and formerly of Bentley, the new GV80 Concept features clean panels and fluid lines. It exudes a balanced profile with its raked roofline, but upright stance. And in some ways, it almost resembles a Bentley, which is unsurprising.

Thankfully, the GV80 Concept doesn’t overdo its front grille, colloquially called the “Genesis crest grille,” unlike some other automakers. The headlights also mimic the “Thor-hammer” style design found on the latest Volvos. All in all, it’s a very compelling design from Genesis.

“The GV80 Concept is a SUV that alludes to the confidence and evolution of the Genesis brand – its design is timeless, with an understated yet dynamic overall surface complexity,” said Donckerwolke.

“These are all characteristics that embody Genesis products and delicately reflect distinctive elements, which you’ll continue to see in future models from our brand.”

Simplified insides

The interior of the GV80, like the exterior, is equally minimally and simplistic, especially when compared to the sea of buttons for all the amenities, typically found in Korean cars.

This also means many of the control interfaces were relocated to the GV80’s central infotainment system. Called the Human Machine Interface or HMI, the visuals are displayed on the 22-inch wide, shallow LCD screen that’s propped up on the dashboard. A mix of capacitive touch buttons and a unified controller manages functions.

Plug-in hydrogen power

The GV80 may preview a midsize luxury crossover, but it also showcases the latest hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion technology, compliments of Genesis’ parent company, Hyundai. Although specifications aren’t available, Hyundai is still hard at work developing new hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains. The one specific to the GV80, is of the plug-in type. Stay tuned.