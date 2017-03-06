/ Car Awards / All Stars / 2017 All-Stars Contender: Genesis G90
2017 All-Stars Contender: Genesis G90

Will this relaxed Korean cruise away with a trophy?

During our 2017 All-Stars competition, our esteemed automotive design editor Robert Cumberford succinctly summed up the nature of Korea’s lone entry, the 2017 Genesis G90, noting: “The Koreans have made a very nice Detroit car that Detroit can’t or won’t make for itself.”

Although the $69,050 3.3T Premium may be the base model of the G90 lineup, there’s nothing base about its feature suite. Here are a few highlights: a 22-way adjustable driver’s seat (heated and cooled, of course, as is the 16-way adjustable passenger seat), a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system with a 12.3-inch navigation and infotainment screen, an active air suspension designed to keep things smooth under rough road conditions, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, there’s a 3.3-liter twin turbo V-6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

What did our other judges think of the package?

“It’s tuned right with a cushy ride, Lay-Z-Boy style seats, and a relaxed, classy vibe,” said features editor Rory Jurnecka.

“Its flawless interior and impressive technology helped make the G90 a very relaxing driving experience,” noted production editor Eleonor Segura.

As to whether the judges found the G90 good enough to vote it an AUTOMOBILE All-Star, you’ll have to come back on March 11 to find out.

Genesis G90 2017 All Stars Contender rear three quarter in motion 02

2017 Genesis G90 RWD 3.3T Premium Specifications
ON SALE Now
PRICE $69,050 (base)
ENGINE 3.3L twin-turbo DOHC 24-valve V-6
365 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 376 lb-ft @ 1,300-4,500 rpm
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic
LAYOUT 4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, RWD sedan
EPA MILEAGE 17/24 mpg (city/hwy)
L x W x H 204.9 x 75.4 x 58.9 in
WHEELBASE 124.4 in
WEIGHT 4,630 lb
0-60 MPH 7.0 sec
TOP SPEED 140 mph

