2017 All-Stars Contender: Genesis G90

During our 2017 All-Stars competition, our esteemed automotive design editor Robert Cumberford succinctly summed up the nature of Korea’s lone entry, the 2017 Genesis G90, noting: “The Koreans have made a very nice Detroit car that Detroit can’t or won’t make for itself.”

Although the $69,050 3.3T Premium may be the base model of the G90 lineup, there’s nothing base about its feature suite. Here are a few highlights: a 22-way adjustable driver’s seat (heated and cooled, of course, as is the 16-way adjustable passenger seat), a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system with a 12.3-inch navigation and infotainment screen, an active air suspension designed to keep things smooth under rough road conditions, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, there’s a 3.3-liter twin turbo V-6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

What did our other judges think of the package?

“It’s tuned right with a cushy ride, Lay-Z-Boy style seats, and a relaxed, classy vibe,” said features editor Rory Jurnecka.

“Its flawless interior and impressive technology helped make the G90 a very relaxing driving experience,” noted production editor Eleonor Segura.

As to whether the judges found the G90 good enough to vote it an AUTOMOBILE All-Star, you’ll have to come back on March 11 to find out.