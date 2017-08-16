Genesis App Lets Drivers Control Their Cars with Google Assistant

You can already control your Genesis G80 or G90 via Amazon Alexa, and now the same capability is available through Google Assistant. Using the new Genesis App for Google Assistant, owners can remotely adjust climate functions, lock and unlock the car, activate the horn and lights, or send a destination to the car’s navigation system via the Google personal assistant service.

To reach Google, drivers can issue voice commands to their Google Home device or to smartphones with Google Assistant. Text commands can also be sent to Google Assistant via smartphone.

All Genesis vehicles come standard with three years of Genesis Connected Services, which allows for connectivity into the car. The feature offers enhanced roadside assistance, destination search powered by Google, and remote start with climate control.

Genesis is on a roll launching new connected car features. This year, it introduced an app letting drivers control functions on their cars via smartwatch. And earlier this month, Genesis launched an augmented reality owner’s manual. By scanning your smartphone or other device over the engine, the exterior, interior buttons, or trunk, you can learn more information about a particular part of the car. Called the Genesis Virtual Guide, the feature is currently available for the 2017 G80 and G90.