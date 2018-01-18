Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R Packs 828 Horsepower

The Leonberg, Germany-based tuning company is no stranger to wildly modified Porsches, but the GTR 8XX EVO-R should be hardcore enough to stir even the most modification-averse enthusiast’s cold heart.

An already powerful 540-hp Porsche 991 Turbo S serves as the foundation and a slew of performance parts are added to the mix netting in some serious results. Gemballa used carbon bodywork for weight saving for starters.

Gemballa says their work on the engine includes “a performance Turbo system with new intake manifolds, air intake housings made of carbon, reworked cylinder heads and valves, new throttle valve bodies, high-performance air filters, a valve controlled sport exhaust system with metal catalytic converters, a new engine and gearbox management system.”

Modifications to the bodywork go beyond lightweight materials, as the GTR 8XX EVO-R touts heavily reworked aero in the form of an integrated front spoiler, a rear-bumper integrated diffuser, widened fenders, and an adjustable rear wing. The build rides on ultra-lightweight GRS-F1 Forged Monoblock wheels with wider-than-standard Pirelli P Zeros all-around.

Final performance figures come out to 828 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 702 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm. The Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R can rip to 62 mph in just 2.38 seconds from a standstill and achieve a top speed of 224 mph. Look out Porsche 911 GT2 RS!

Production will be limited to 88 cars globally, and although there’s no official word on pricing, expect these wickedly tuned-up Turbos to come at a premium.