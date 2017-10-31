/ Gemballa GT Concept is a Widebody Porsche 911 Turbo with 828 Horsepower

Contrary to your newsfeed would have you believe, it’s not all muscle cars, overboosted JDM goodies, lifted trucks, and custom Hyundais at SEMA.

Big-name tuning houses brought some serious European firepower, especially in the form of highly modified Porsche 911s. Gemballa isn’t a name we hear too much anymore on our shores, but the German tuner appears to be back in full force, unveiling the 828-hp Gemballa GT Concept at SEMA.

Based on the current 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo, the Gemballa GT adds a healthy gulp of growth hormone to every aspect of the coupe, including the exterior.

Each GT wears wildly flared carbon fiber bodywork, incorporating large fender flares and integrated aero splitters in the front and rear. A massive adjustable wing hangs over the rear wheels, helping to keep things stable with all that extra power.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six is completely re-worked, incorporating a new intake manifold, revised cylinder heads, valves, turbochargers, and throttle-bodies.

It breathes through a more aggressive exhaust system, including a two-stage valve system and high-flow catalytic converters. To manage these changes, the software on the dual-clutch PDK transmission and engine is modified.

Thanks to these updates, power jumps to 828 hp and 702 lb-ft of torque, enough to slingshot the Gemballa GT from 0-62 mph in 2.38 seconds. Keep your foot in the firewall, and the GT won’t stop accelerating until it hits an incredible 223 mph.

In spite of the “Concept” tag, Gemballa will build this car for interested parties, provided they have the cash. U.S. availability isn’t clear, but Gemballa did outline costs for European customers.

Once Gemballa takes delivery of the donor Turbo, the owner will pony up the equivalent of $29,697 for the exterior changes, $8,330 for the massive 21-inch wheel-and-tire package, and $58,000 for the engine upgrades. For the full kit, the Gemballa GT stickers in at just over $100,000 in today’s conversion rates.