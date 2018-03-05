Futuristic Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Concept Reveals Its Suicide Doors

The latest buzz at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is from Wolfsburg— say hello to the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Concept.

It joins the growing and glowing family of MEB platform based EV concepts that include the compact I.D., I.D. Crozz SUV, and the I.D. Buzz microbus. VW plans to start rolling out its I.D. line of vehicles in the next couple of years.

The latest sci-fi sedan features an electric all-wheel-drive system that promises 302 hp and an estimated driving range up to 413 miles—on the European cycle.

Two electric motors—a 101-hp coaxial drive up front and a compact 201-hp motor connected to the rear axel offer a total system power of 302 hp. It also features two transmissions, and a high-voltage lithium-ion 111 kWh battery located on the floor for more space and overall weight distribution.

VW says the I.D. Vizzion rolls on 24-inch wheels and is about the same size as a Passat. It measures 203.3 x 76.7 x 59.3 inches (LxWxH) with a wheelbase of 122 inches.

The I.D. Vizzion promises Level 5 autonomy (a fully autonomous vehicle) and operates solely with voice and gesture control. Thankfully, there are two rotary/pushbutton controls on the center console to control the entertainment system’s volume and it can also be used to fully stop the car.

“Interaction with the I.D. Vizzion is possible via augmented reality and newly designed mixed reality eyewear—the HoloLens developed by Microsoft,” according to Volkswagen’s optimistic release.

VW also states the concept is “capable of learning” with artificial intelligence and it “uses biometrics to open doors and adjust settings for known occupants.”

Operation of the vehicle requires an electronic key or a facial scan and the concept’s digital chauffeur takes care of all the rest. It can assume control of the lounge-like cockpit without a driver’s seat, steering wheel, dash panel, or foot pedals.

Instead, the I.D. Vizzion will rely on inter-connected laser scanners, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, front and rear cameras, and side area view cameras to navigate traffic in its future world.

There’s a white, illuminated VW badge on the grille and suicide doors with no B-pillars blocking the entrance for getting in and out of the vehicle. It also has big side windows and a panoramic sunroof that runs across the entire roofline.

Around back, gets another illuminated logo and a glowing white LED line across the rear end, just below the long, thin red taillights. A rear hatch swings upwards in place of a trunk lid to reveal a 20.0 cubic-foot trunk.

VW estimates it will begin production of at least 15 fully electric vehicles by 2025 with its first models launching in 2020.