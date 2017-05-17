Fourth Annual Highway Earth Car Show Kicks Off On June 25th

It’s almost summertime in Los Angeles, and alongside the arrival of even more California sun and surf comes a bevy of local car shows. There are usually at least one or two shows every weekend, but a few weeks from now is one of our favorites – the annual Highway Earth show.

The Highway Earth car show is the project of photographer extraordinaire and our friend Evan Klein. This is the fourth year he’s hosted the show, and if previous years are anything to go by, some seriously special cars should make an appearance.

The show is held at scenic Franklin Canyon Park, a woodsy area surrounding a gorgeous lake – the same lake seen at the beginning of “The Andy Griffith Show.” It’s a fantastic photography environment, so bring a camera.

Speaking of photography, Klein will be shooting photos of show attendees the entire time, so keep an eye out for him and his strobe kit. If you want copies of his great photos, make sure you participate in the photo raffle.

Everyone is welcome at the show. If you want to show your car, it’s $20 – a fee that includes a copy of the Highway Earth Show magazine, raffle entries, participation in large group portrait, free water bottles, care packages from show sponsors, and a parking spot along the lake. Not bringing a car? No worries – spectators get in for free.

A few editors from AUTOMOBILE, along with our friends at Petrolicious, Hagerty, and The Petersen are going to be in attendance with some cool cars, so make sure you stop by and visit.

The Highway Earth show kicks off on Sunday, June 25th, so register as soon as you can. Head over to the show’s website to get more info. We’ll see you there!