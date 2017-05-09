Four-Door Variant of Mercedes-AMG GT Spied Out for Public Testing

Worry not, AMG GT owners – your days of swapping between your super coupe and your CLS63 daily driver are numbered. Remember that gorgeous GT Concept that debuted at this year’s Geneva auto show? It looks like Mercedes is bringing it to production, as a heavily camouflaged four-door GT test mule was spied testing on public roads.

The unnamed sedan is the latest contender in the popular high-performance four-door coupe segment, occupied with heavy hitters like the Audi RS7, Porsche Panamera, and BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Much like the concept, the car will wear a windswept profile derived from the two-door Mercedes-AMG GT.

Underneath the curvaceous body, it’s likely that much of the coupe’s drivetrain tech will carry over. Instead of a stretched GT platform, the new sedan will probably ride on the E-Class chassis, giving it similar legs to the potent E63 and upcoming CLS63. Power will probably come from some variant of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine found in the rest of Mercedes’ lineup, returning somewhere north of 600 hp.

For the eco-minded folks among us, there’s also the possibility of a new hybrid six-cylinder powertrain, packing upwards of 400 hp.

At any rate, we’re not going to see the full car for quite a while, so Mercedes-AMG GT owners will have to put up with swapping out cars for the foreseeable future.