Ford Raptor Assault Program Teaches You to Use Your Raptor

The 2017 Ford Raptor is a performance bargain. Not only do you get 450 horsepower to send you rocketing through traffic, there’s enough suspension travel to also propel you through the desert at extra-legal speeds—if there were speed limits in the middle of the desert. However, since not everyone has the skill to pilot a machine with such high capabilities, Ford is launching the Raptor Assault program at its Ford Performance Racing School in Utah to bridge the gap.

Adding to Ford’s already successful GT350 Track Attack, ST Octane Academy, and RS Adrenaline Academy, Raptor Assault will take place at the Utah Motorsports Campus — the same location where Ford’s previous Raptor training took place. The program explores the Raptor’s features through classroom sessions, time trials, rock crawling, Baja-style runs, side-hilling, and hill descent and braking procedures.

“The all-new F-150 Raptor was designed to be the ultimate, no-compromise off-road pickup with its cutting edge internal bypass suspension, six-mode Terrain Management System and 450 horsepower EcoBoost engine with massive amounts of torque,” said Henry Ford III. “The off road terrain near Ford Performance Racing School offers a diversity of challenges and is perfectly suited to showcase the high-performance capabilities of the Raptor.”

The Ford Performance Racing School will provide customers with school Raptors so they don’t accidentally ruin their personal vehicles, as well as safety gear such as helmets and gloves. The school will be free to new Raptor owners, but customers will be responsible for travel and hotel costs. Customers can also opt for a second day of performance driving with Ford’s Mustang GT, but that is at an additional cost as well.

“We’re looking forward to the excitement, training and thrills Raptor Assault will deliver to owners of the 2017 truck,” said Dan McKeever, president of Ford’s Performance Racing School. “The new Raptor is an incredible truck, and our facility is the perfect venue to demonstrate just what it can do off-road.” Those wishing to partake in the Raptor Assault program can go to Raptorassault.com and register for the upcoming classes.