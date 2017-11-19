Ford Will Discontinue C-Max Production for U.S. Market

Ford is discontinuing the C-Max after six years on the U.S. market. U.S. production for the C-Max Hybrid will end in mid-2018, according to Automotive News, and production for the C-Max Energi plug-in model has already ended in September. This should come as no surprise because the C-Max is the automaker’s worst-selling mass-market U.S. nameplate.

Sales for the C-Max peaked back in 2013 and never returned, partly due to the originally overstated 47 mpg combined city/highway driving for the C-Max Hybrid. Ford has since dropped that figure to 40 mpg combined driving and issued checks to disgruntled owners. One of the C-Max’s competitors, the Toyota Prius, delivers a much higher 52 mpg combined driving (2017 model year).

Lagging C-Max sales can also be attributed to the rise in demand for crossovers and SUVs and hybrid sales have not been helped by low gas prices. Gasoline and diesel versions of the C-Max will still be sold in Europe.

This should be good news for truck and SUV fans. With the discontinuation of the C-Max and the production of the next-generation Focus moving to China, Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant will be able to build the upcoming Ranger truck and Bronco SUV.

Despite all this, Ford is committed to electrifying its models by investing 4.5 billion in electric vehicle technology by 2020 and will add 13 new electrified models to its lineup. Ford has also confirmed plans to sell two electrified vehicles in China and is working on a 200-mile electric vehicle.