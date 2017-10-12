Ford Focus ST and RS are 2017 SEMA Bound

Every year, automakers use the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas to show what they might build if cost, practicality, and caution were thrown completely to the wind.

Few, if any, of the highly modified vehicles they bring to SEMA could ever go into production, but hey, it’s always great to dream, right? This year, Ford plans to bring four heavily modified Focuses to the show, each built for a different ridiculous purpose.

Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing

This Focus ST modified by Blood Type Racing “combines lifestyle elements of moving images with motorsports to make a vehicle for the modern enthusiast.”

The “motorsports” part of that includes purple paint, a wide-body kit, racy aero enhancements, a Full Race turbo kit, and a host of other performance options. The “moving images” part includes a helipad for a drone that’s mounted on the roof.

Ford Focus “TriAthlete” by VMP Performance

A regular triathlete has to be good at cycling, swimming, and running if they want to do well in the race. But this “TriAthlete” was built to be competitive on the drag strip, a road course, and winding back roads.

It gets a performance suspension, a few powertrain modifications, and a matte black paint job, as well as exterior modifications.

Ford Focus RS by Universal Technical Institute

Easily the most conservative Focus in Ford’s SEMA lineup, this Focus RS has been tuned for maximum on-street performance.

It gets powertrain and exhaust upgrades, bright yellow paint, and lighter interior pieces. UTI has also modified the wheels, tires, brakes, and suspension to improve feedback and steering response.

Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations

Billed as a “balance of capable performance and aggressive appearance,” this rally-inspired Focus gets an RS-R suspension that’s said to improve ride quality, performance, and comfort while reducing noise and vibrations.

Considering how stiff the stock suspension is, that sounds like a huge upgrade. And since it’s supposed to be a street-legal rally car, it also gets a light bar and a huge wing.

The 2017 SEMA Show begins October 31 in Las Vegas and runs through November 3. You can bet Ford will bring more than just these Focus concepts out to the desert, so stay tuned.