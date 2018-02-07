Ford Ranger Raptor with 210-HP Diesel Engine Invades Thailand

Ford took the covers off the first-ever Ranger Raptor pickup truck in Thailand. But don’t get too excited, because Ford hasn’t announced plans to bring it to the U.S.—yet.

The off-road performance truck revealed today is headed to markets in the Asia Pacific region. It takes visual cues from its big brother, the F-150 Raptor, including prominent wheel arches and its grille with block “Ford” lettering. The Ford Ranger Raptor also features a sturdy front bumper that has new LED fog lamps with functional air-curtain ducts, which help reduce air resistance of the body.

Compared to about 9 inches of ground clearance on the standard global Ranger, the Raptor offers just over 11 inches. This added height creates the need for side steps, which have holes to drain sand, snow, and mud. The Raptor boasts an approach angle of 32.5 degrees, a departure angle of 24 degrees, and a ramp over angle of 24 degrees.

All-terrain BF Goodrich 285/70 R17 tires are wrapped around 17-inch rims on this tall and handsome truck. In the rear, the Raptor’s bumper has an integrated tow bar and two recovery hooks. Overall towing capacity on this non-U.S.-spec truck is 5,512 pounds.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine rated at 210 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The smaller, high-pressure turbo and the larger, low-pressure turbo work in series at lower engine speeds. But at higher engine speeds, the smaller turbo sits out and the low-pressure turbo provides boost to deliver more power.

The engine comes paired to a 10-speed transmission also found in the F-150 Raptor. Various drive modes adjust the experience based on the terrain: Normal, Sport, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Sand, and Rock. In Baja mode, the car cuts back on intervention from traction control and increases responsiveness for high-speed off-road performance.

To boost off-road performance further, the Ford Ranger Raptor comes equipped with standard front and rear Fox Racing Shox. The new coilover rear suspension uses a Watt’s link setup with a solid rear axle that minimizes lateral movement. Of course, the Raptor also has a beefier brake system, with twin-piston calipers up front that are about 0.4 inches bigger in diameter.

Inside the cabin, the Raptor dons seats with special bolstering suitable for high-performance driving. Ford also updated the steering wheel with a subtle Raptor logo and red stripe marker. There are also magnesium paddle shifters. Overall, the interior retains a simple design with just the necessary controls and an 8.0-inch color screen.

Ford will produce the Ranger Raptor in Thailand, hence the location of the truck’s debut. So, is the Ranger Raptor ever coming to the U.S.? Take what you can from this Twitter post from Mike Levine, Ford’s North America product communications manager. He wrote, “Today’s announcement is about the launch of the new Ranger Raptor in Asia Pacific markets. We’ll have more to share about Ranger Raptor at a later date.”