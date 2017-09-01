Ford Ranger Black Edition to Debut at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Good news! A new Ford Ranger Black Edition pickup will debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The bad news is it’s for Europe only and our Ford Ranger isn’t due here in the U.S. until 2019.

Still, this is just another look at good things that will come to us—eventually. The Ranger is Europe’s best selling pickup according to Ford.

“Ranger customers appreciate the vehicle’s tough, go-anywhere capability, and its rugged good looks, and we expect this attractive new limited series to be snapped up within weeks,” said Hans Schep, Ford of Europe GM, in a statement.

This all black special edition is based on the limited series trim and only 2,500 units will be offered. The de-chromed pickup is painted in Absolute Black with a black grille, alloy wheels, and sports bar.

Standard equipment includes satellite navigation, front parking sensors, rear view camera, Ford SYNC 3 multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone electronic climate control, leather seat trim, and heated door mirrors.

If you live in Europe, they can be ordered from dealers now. On a brighter note, they don’t have a new Bronco yet either.