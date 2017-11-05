Ford Performance Launches Drift Stick for Focus RS

Ford Performance and Ken Block want to help you drift like a pro with the first-ever electronically controlled performance handbrake. Called the “Drift Stick,” the new part applies the rear brakes to lock the wheels of a Focus RS and induce a drift.

The Drift Stick was developed by the same team that brought us the Ford Focus RS’ Drift Mode, with Rally driver and “Gymkhana” star Ken Block consulting on the part’s design and function. The aluminum lever is installed in place of the normal handbrake between the driver’s seat and shifter.

When you pull the lever up, the RS’ all-wheel drive system opens the clutches on the rear axle and the brake system applies pressure only to the rear.

The system is entirely electronic and doesn’t require an extra set of rear calipers like you’d find on an aftermarket hydraulic setup for drift or rally cars.

The Drift Stick also comes with a built-in calibration tool that can plug into the onboard diagnostics port and download certain data that can then be transferred and fine-tuned via USB.

“I think it’s really cool that Ford Performance is offering customers a way to create large-angle drifts in the Focus RS,” said Ken Block, in a release.

“Obviously it’s something that I’m really passionate about having been a part of the development of the production vehicle, so it’s exciting to see it come to life. It definitely makes the car even more fun to drive.”

But just like the RS’ Drift Mode, the Drift Stick is made for track use only. The part is priced at $999 and will be available to order for U.S. and Canadian customers by December 1.

Watch Ken Block demonstrate how the Drift Stick works in the video below.