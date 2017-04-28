Ford Partners with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Baby Groot, Epic Cuteness Ensues

Partnering with a movie franchise isn’t a new phenomenon. Last year saw Nissan sealing the deal with “Star Wars” to promote the brand’s Rogue SUV with the wonderfully entertaining “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Now, Ford is getting in on the action and enlisted Baby Groot, a tree-like extraterrestrial, from the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” to help sell the brand’s new EcoSport compact crossover.

The TV spot starts with a couple outside of a movie theater and the woman’s boyfriend giving her a Baby Groot action figure. She immediately starts daydreaming of the adventures she and Baby Groot would have — cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway, talking about getting matching tattoos, and then getting into a car/spaceship chase with gun battle.

The pair dodges missiles and explosions, duck into a tunnel, and defeat the bad guys. But then her boyfriend starts talking again and takes her out of her fantasy.

In addition to the commercial tie-in, Ford’s partnership with Marvel Studios also includes the rights to publish a limited-edition 500-print comic run that features “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the Ford EcoSport. It has been published online for a limited time and you can read it here.

Fans also have the chance to win a new Ford EcoSport, a hometown screening of the movie, and one of 150 custom illustrations by a Marvel artist depicting them as one of the galaxy’s bravest heroes among other prizes.

The new Ford EcoSport is based on the Fiesta platform, and uses either a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sent either to the front wheels, or in the case of the 2.0-liter drivetrain, all four wheels through a standard six-speed automatic transmission.

The compact crossover will go on sale in early 2018, while “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” hits theaters on May 5.