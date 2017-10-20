Seven Must-See 2018 Ford Mustangs at the 2017 SEMA Show

There’s always a lot of cool stuff by Ford to check out at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas.

For this year’s show, Ford Performance is displaying seven tricked-out 2018 Mustangs. Here’s a sneak peek at what FoMoCo is cooking up for pony car fans.

2018 Ford Mustang GT Convertible by Speedkore Performance Group

Speedkore Performance Group’s Mustang GT Convertible sports carbon fiber aero touches, updated suspension, and powertrain enhancements to its 5.0-liter V-8 engine. It also features handmade trim, brushed aluminum accents, and an all-leather Bomber Brown interior we are told.

The carbon-fiber roll bar with aluminum trim is a nice retro addition and Ford Performance says “the tonneau cover is a modern throwback to classic speedsters and racecars from the 1930s.” Silly us—we thought it was a throwback to the 1980s.

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible by MAD Industries

Here’s another rad Mustang from the mad, mad minds at MAD Industries for drop-top fans. The white with green and black graphics convertible packs a re-tuned 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that’s mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

It gets a Ford Performance cold-air intake system and a Borla exhaust to enhance its pony power. The open-air ride rolls on staggered 20-inch Niche Staccato Wheels and sports an APR Carbon-Fiber Drag Wing to keep it planted on the road. Inside gets jet-black Braum Elite-X Series Racing bucket seats with white stitching—perfect for a scorching ride through Death Valley.

2018 729 Wide-Body Mustang “TriAthlete” by Roush Performance

Too bad about the sea foam green paint and gold rims—otherwise the custom wide-body kit on this “TriAthlete” by Roush Performance looks really cool. The custom-built 729-horsepower Roush-supercharged Mustang based on a 1970 Boss 429.

It’s actually finished in a “commemorative hue of Ford’s Grabber Green.” It started out as a Mustang Fastback with a 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V-8 engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It received lots of race-inspired carbon-fiber parts and rolls on custom Vossen RVS forged wheels. Inside the 729 features Recaro racing seats and a Katzkin Watson Racing roll cage.

2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by Tucci Hot Rods

The redesigned Fastback by Tucci Hot Rods is totally badass and has a top speed of 200 mph—not too shabby. Under the beefy gray hood lies a Hellion twin turbo and 5.0-liter V-8 engine that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It also features a Mishimoto radiator, transmission cooler, oil cooler, and a Borla exhaust system. Around back the Mustang gets an aluminum pro mod wing, and rear diffuser.

2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by Air Design

Like stripes? This Sherman Williams custom silver painted Fastback by Air Design has two black ones on its full body kit. The aftermarket kit includes front bumper replacement, side skirts, a rear lower skirt, fender vents, and a stylish rear wing.

A 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine powers the modest Mustang. The four-banger is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the Mustang gets Recaro leather seats, Audio by Kicker, and a Sundial window tint.

2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by DRAGG

Mustang cop cars look really cool, but they aren’t exactly ideal for police duty. Imagine having to drag criminals in and out of that back seat for starters. Still, Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti (DRAGG), a non-profit youth-oriented automotive after-school program, built this awesome ride to scare those punks straight.

According to DRAGG, the eco-friendly, Guardian-themed police vehicle “symbolizes the commitment of the police to the communities they serve.” It packs a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It also features Ford Performance lowering springs, Metalhaus Inc. police push bar, a Borla exhaust, and a Petty’s Garage custom rear spoiler.

2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by DeBerti Design

Professional racer Brad Deberti designed the black beauty you see here. The 2018 Ford Mustang GT is outfitted with a Roush Supercharger and the body was widened to fit Mickey Thompson 18-inch wide rear tires and surprisingly tasteful Forgiato wheels. Up front gets a DeBerti billet grille and Bullseye Retro custom headlights.

Under its glossy and matt black painted hood, there’s a 5.0-liter V-8 engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It sports a Watson Racing independent rear suspension with H&R Performance adjustable springs and struts. Ford Performance brakes with blood red painted calipers help slow the pony down, while its Borla exhaust helps to announce your arrival or departure.