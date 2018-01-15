2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Confirmed with 700 Horsepower

Last month, we reported that thanks to evidence posted in a fan forum, the 2019 Ford Mustang GT500 was all but confirmed. Then, a few days after Christmas, a poster from that same fan forum found what looked like official wiring diagrams of the GT500’s engine.

Considering how much evidence we’d seen that the new Mustang GT500 was happening, we had a feeling it might be officially revealed at this year’s Detroit auto show. That didn’t actually happen, but Ford did officially confirm it’s coming for 2019.

Details are scarce at the moment, but Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s head of global operations, did say it would be the most powerful production car that Ford had ever sold. Plus, he promises it will be street legal.

Based on the teaser video you can see below, we now know that the Mustang GT500 will be supercharged and make more than 700 hp. For comparison, the 2013 Mustang GT500 made 662 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque. The current Shelby GT350R, meanwhile, makes 526 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque.