Ford, Honda, and Subaru Have a Good Sales Month in November

November 2017 auto sales were up 1.1 percent over November 2016, though the seasonally adjusted annual rate was off by 1.4 percent, according to preliminary numbers from Automotive News. This odd difference between actual numbers and SAAR has to do with number of sales days, and during which part of the month holidays like Thanksgiving fell, but to me it’s why I report SAAR reluctantly. It’s not a very meaningful number, in my mind.

I’m not repeating AN’s estimate of total sales, because it doesn’t include Nissan/Infiniti, which early Friday said its sales numbers would be delayed to Monday, December 4, because of a technical issue.

We’ll have a complete picture of calendar year 2017 in about one month, anyway. The good news is that sales will be down by just a few hundred thousand after two consecutive record years in the mid-17 millions, 2015 and ‘16. We know that SUV sales are up while sedan sales are down. Just take a look at the top-five compact SUV bestsellers versus the top-five midsize car bestsellers (I can change that heading to “midsize sedans,” now that the Honda Accord coupe is kaput). The numbers are striking.

Other trends? Subaru has grabbed eighth place in U.S. sales from Kia. Luxury brand numbers are down across the board, and luxury buyers, too, are choosing SUVs over cars, though Mercedes-Benz’s bestseller remains the C-Class.

And so, to the numbers …

1. General Motors: 245,387, off 2.9 percent.

Chevrolet was off 1.1 percent, to 167,777, GMC was off 5.8 percent, to 46,277, Buick was off 3.0 percent, to 17,974 and Cadillac dropped 12.8 percent, to 13,359.

Chevy Equinox dropped 8.9 percent, to 19,667. An early-fall Canadian Auto Workers strike constrained Equinox supply early in November.

As new Toyota Camrys and Honda Accords came online, Chevy Malibu plummeted 27.8 percent, to 13,420. Chevy Cruze dropped a full third, 33.1 percent, to 10,982.

Silverado sales rose 2.6 percent, to 46,441 while GMC’s Sierra slipped 4 percent, to 18,186. Combined sales totaled 64,627.

Colorado sales jumped 19.3 percent, to 10,346 while Canyon took a 26.4-percent hit, to 2,510, for a combined 12,356.

The all-new model helped make the Enclave Buick’s bestseller, again, at 6,584, up 87.7 percent. Buick Encore was off 12.8 percent, to 6,248.

Buick Envision was up 24.8 percent, to 2,228 and LaCrosse dropped 28.6 percent, to 1,734.

Cadillac XT5 was up 4.8 percent, to 5,623. Escalade was up 5.8 percent, to 2,218, while Escalade ESV was off by 5.8 percent, to 1,314.

All Cadillac cars were down. XTS was off 27 percent, to 1,938, CTS dropped 37 percent, to 656, ATS fell 44.2 percent, to 831 and CT6 lost 33.5 percent, to 777.

Corvette sales jumped 32.1 percent, to 2,565, though Chevy Bolt EV outsold it at 2,987 copies. Chevy Volt dropped 32.8 percent, to 1,702.

2. Ford Motor Company: 210,771, up 6.7 percent.

F-Series inched up 0.9 percent to 72,769. The Ford brand sold 201,862, up 7.3 percent, and Lincoln was off 5.5 percent, to 8,909.

Mustang ran away with PONY CAR WARS in November, up 8.5 percent, to 6,720. Chevy Camaro was off 3.2 percent, to 4,737, and Dodge Challenger slipped 1 percent, to 3,860.

Ford Focus had a very good month, relatively, jumping 44.9 percent to 13,226, with a combo of retail and fleet sales increases. Fusion was off 15.1 percent, to 14,901.

Ford delivered 16 GTs, for 80, year-to-date.

Escape had a strong month, up 9.1 percent, to 25,101, and Explorer was up 24.8 percent, to 21,520. Edge edged up (sorry) 22.5 percent, to 13,180.

MKX is again Lincoln’s sales leader (year-to-date, as well as monthly), and yet it gets the first rename, to Nautilus. Sales were up 6.9 percent, to 2,619 in November.

MKC was next, off 1.4 percent, to 2,037, and MKZ (remember when it was called “Zephyr”?) was off 23.7 percent, to 1,939.

Lincoln sold 923 Continentals, off 35 percent, but 146 more than the Cadillac CT6.

3. Toyota Motor Company: 191,617, off 3.0 percent.

Toyota division was off 2.4 percent, to 164,499 and Lexus dropped 6.7 percent, to 27,118.

The all-new model pushed Camry up 24.1 percent, to 34,991, making it Toyota’s bestseller again. RAV4 was up 2.2 percent, to 28,736.

Corolla took a 31.8 percent hit, to 19,287. Prius was off 22.4 percent, to 8,149.

Highlander was off 10.2 percent, to 19,077, while 4Runner jumped 17.1 percent, to 10,103. Toyota sold 3,391 C-HRs.

On the pickup side, Tacoma sales rose 4.3 percent, to 16,195, while Tundra inched up 1.3 percent, to 9,700.

Toyota 86/Scion FR-S was off 11.1 percent, to 456.

Bestselling Lexus RX was off 1.6 percent, to 10,102, and NX was up 5.5 percent, to 5,404.

Lexus ES was off 4.5 percent, to 3,911. IS dropped by 31.2 percent, to 2,458 and RC was down 6.2 percent, to 826. Lexus sold 280 LFAs.

4. FiatChrysler: 154,919, off 4.0 percent.

Jeep brand slipped 2 percent, to 66,001, and Ram was off 5 percent, to 40,390. Dodge fell 15 percent, to 28,845, Chrysler was up 14 percent, to 16,510, Fiat dropped 28 percent, to 1,733 and Alfa Romeo grew 60-fold, or 6,161 percent, to 1,440.

Grand Cherokee took Jeep’s number-one slot last month, up 8 percent, to 18,614. Cherokee was up 44 percent, to 16,551 and even Wrangler JK, a few months short of the Wrangler JL sales, was up 3 percent, to 13,289.

Fueled by the new model, Jeep Compass was up 34 percent, to 9,368. Renegade slid 23 percent, to 7,795.

Ram pickup dropped by 171 units (0-percent) to 36,714.

Dodge Caravan was up 28 percent, to 8,550 and Charger dropped 34 percent, to 6,047, still enough to outsell both Challenger and Chevy Camaro.

Chrysler Pacifica rose 51 percent, to 13,195, while 300 was up 15 percent, to 2,951.

All Fiats were down, except, inexplicably, 500L, up 32 percent to 127.

Fiat 500 fell 32 percent, to 782, and 500X also lost 32 percent of its sales, to 556. The Fiat 124 Spider slid 23 percent, to 268.

Alfa Giulia accounted for 756 of the brand’s sales, and 657 were Stelvios. Alfa 4c was up 17 percent, to 27.

5. American Honda, 133,156, up 8.3 percent.

Honda division was up 8.2 percent, to 120,440. Acura sales rose 9.5 percent, to 12,716.

CR-V soared 25 percent to become Honda’s bestseller again, at 32,206.

In October, both Accord and Civic topped CR-V in sales. In November, Civic was up 23.2 percent, to 31,181, while Accord, in the midst of a model changeover, dropped 15.4 percent, to 22,998.

Pilot was up 57.2 percent, to 14,189, while Odyssey was off 1.9 percent, to 7,823.

MDX was Acura’s bestseller, up 15.6 percent, to 5,341. RDX was up 0.7 percent, to 3,775.

TLX was up 12.4 percent, to 2,564. NSX was up 62.7 percent, to 83 and RLX was off 7.9 percent, to 129.

6. Nissan Group: 131,150 (est.), up 14 percent.

Nissan reported that an IT issue has delayed its sales release, but says preliminary estimates indicate total Nissan and Infiniti sales were up about 14 percent in November 2017, compared with November 2016.

7. Hyundai: 57,211, off 8.5 percent.

Hyundai brand sold 55,435 last month, off 9.4 percent, and Genesis sold 1,776, up 36 percent compared with Genesis/Equus models last year.

Hyundai’s bestseller was again the Elantra, up 20.7 percent, to a healthy 19,060.

Tucson was the next-bestseller, up 51.4 percent to 11,532, with Santa Fe close behind, at 11,346, up 5.2 percent. Hyundai sold 781 Ioniqs.

Genesis G80 was up 40.1 percent, to 1,408, and G90 was up 22.3 percent, to 368.

8. Subaru: 51,721, up 0.8 percent.

Forester was sales-leader, up 0.5 percent, to 14,662, with Outback close behind, at 14,361, off 19.2 percent.

Crosstrek was up 22.7 percent, to 10,151.

Impreza surged 228.9 percent (model changeover last year), to 6,684.

WRX/STI was off 8.8 percent, to 2,362.

BRZ was up 8.9 percent, to 256. Combined Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 (Scion FR-S) sales totaled 712.

9. Kia: 44,302, off 15.6 percent.

Forte, Optima, Sorento and Soul all were clustered around the 8k mark. Forte led, at 8,363, up 3.1 percent, followed by Optima at 8,154, off 33.9 percent, Sorento, at 8,153, off 15.9 percent, and Soul, at 8,121, off 34.9 percent.

Kia sold 2,235 Niros and 17 Stingers.

10. Mercedes-Benz USA: 34,242, up 2.2 percent.

The Mercedes brand was up 1.6 percent, to 30,838, while Benz van sales jumped 27.7 percent, to 3,274 and Smart fell 76.9 percent, to 130.

Mercedes C-Class was off 17.4 percent, to 6,001 and E-Class/CLS was up 2.0 percent, to 4,735.

S-Class sales rose 22.2 percent, to 1,803.

GLC-Class led SUV sales, up 38.2 percent, to 5,357. GLE was up 4.7 percent, to 4,914. GLS was off 7.7 percent, to 2,869.

AMG GT sales rose 215.7 percent, to 281.

11. BMW Group: 32,087, up 4.5 percent.

BMW brand was up 7.1 percent, to 28,049. Mini dropped 10.4 percent, to 4,038.

The 3 Series was up 14.2 percent to 6,181, while 4 Series fell 14.3 percent, to 2,776.

The 5 Series was up 255.4 percent, to 4,002.

X5 sales rose 17.5 percent, to 5,515, and X3 plummeted 31.9 percent, to 3,087.

Countryman was up 77.5 percent, to 1,539.

The Mini 2Door Hardtop was up 18.7 percent, to 1,125, while the 4Door was off 5.5 percent, to 718.

12. Volkswagen: 29,207, off 1.6 percent.

The new Atlas SUV was responsible for 5,154, or more than one-sixth, of sales.

VW sold 5,221 of its new Tiguans and 1,726 of the old ones for a total of 6,947, compared with 4,516 old ones last year.

Jetta was off 18.1 percent, to 8,362. Golf was off 34.1 percent, to 4,276, while Passat plummeted 51.2 percent, to 3,140.

Clearly, SUVs are taking over from sedans and hatchbacks at VW.

12. Mazda: 21,469, off 2.6 percent.

CX-5 was up 19.7 percent, to 10,610. Mazda3 was off 26.3 percent, to 4,708.

CX-9 sales jumped 25.3 percent, to 2,499 and CX-3 was up 11.7 percent, to 1,514.

MX-5 Miata also jumped, by 25.8 percent, to 487. Combined Miata/Fiata sales for the month was 755, to edge out the 86/BRZ combo by 43 cars.

14. Audi: 19,195, up 12.1 percent.

Q5 jumped 30.6 percent, to 5,467.

Q7 rose 26.4 percent, to 3,292, while Q3 slipped 1.3 percent, to 1,592.

A4 was off 14.4 percent, to 2,690.

R8 sales slipped 38.1 percent, to 39, while allroad was up 9.6 percent, to 297.

15. Jaguar/Land Rover: 9,862, up 9 percent.

Land Rover was up 20 percent, to 6,801.

Jaguar was off 9 percent, to 3,061.

16. Mitsubishi: 8,609, up 24.8 percent.

Outlander sales leapt 68.5 percent, to 3,740, and Outlander Sport was up 24.5 percent, to 2,931.

Mirage was off 15.6 percent, to 1,208, while Lancer slid 17.4 percent to 730.

17. Volvo: 7,854, up 1.7 percent.

The XC90 rose 25.2 percent, to 3,261.

Volvo sold 1,605 new XC60s and 372 old ones, compared with 2,125 old XC60s in November ’16.

S90 sales surged 93.6 percent, to 1,297. Volvo sold 9 V90s and 223 V90 CCs.

S60 was down 39.2 percent, to 808.

18. Porsche: 5,555, up 0.8 percent (42 units).

Macan led, at 1,981, though off 3.6 percent.

Cayenne slid 14.3 percent, to 1,347.

The 911 line was up 39.6 percent, to 976.

Panamera was off 0.3 percent, to 729, and 718 Boxster/Cayman was up 14.2 percent, to 522.

Luxury/Premium Brands, YTD:

1. Mercedes-Benz 302,043

2. BMW 271,432

3. Lexus 269,671

4. Audi 199,534

5. Cadillac 141,136

Pony Car Wars, YTD:

1. Ford Mustang 74,152

2. Chevrolet Camaro 64,138

3. Dodge Challenger 60,029

Sports Cars and EVs, YTD:

1. Chevrolet Corvette 22,801

2. Chevrolet Bolt 20,070

3. Chevrolet Volt 18,412

4. Nissan Leaf N/A

5. Mazda Miata 10,801

6. Toyota 86/Scion FR-S 6,421

Midsize cars, YTD:

1. Toyota Camry 343,750

2. Honda Accord 300,540

3. Nissan Altima N/A

4. Ford Fusion 192,179

5. Chevrolet Malibu 169,229

Compact CUVs, YTD:

1. Toyota RAV4 375,052

2. Nissan Rogue N/A

3. Honda CR-V 340,912

4. Ford Escape 282,043

5. Chevrolet Equinox 257,674