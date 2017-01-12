Ford GT Has an Estimated 300-Mile Range

Ford’s latest and greatest supercar, the Ford GT, is still something of a mystery. Ford hasn’t released a set price, although we’re pretty sure it’s near $450,000. It hasn’t released the horsepower figures, although the company has stated it’s more than 600. And we don’t know how it drives—yet.

However, as the car begins to trickle out to those lucky few customers who were hand selected by Ford to buy one, Ford has begun releasing information with the latest video detailing the car’s drive modes and its instrument cluster.

In the video, Ford Performance dropped details the Ford GT’s drive modes and how these modes change the information relayed to the digital instrument display to the driver as they run through the supercar’s settings. There are five distinct settings: Normal, Wet, Sport, Track, and V-Max, and each changes the display to convey necessary information to the driver for that specific mode.

Important news gleaned from the video include the car’s fuel range and its supposed top speed. While showing Normal mode in the upper left hand corner of the digital display, you can see the fuel tank readout, which doesn’t go over 285 miles left in the tank, but there’s slightly less than a full tank indicated. This likely means the GT should do about 300 or so miles between fillups if driving conservatively.

This also allows us to deduce how big the GT’s fuel tank as its EPA rating was leaked a short time ago; rated at 11/18/14 mpg city/highway/combined. Using the combined cycle, the Ford GT’s fuel tank can likely hold 20-plus gallons, which isn’t surprising given that the Ford GT was built to race at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Secondly, Ford dropped a couple of still pictures of the digital display in V-Max mode that has a magical 216 mph readout, possibly the supercar’s top speed. We’re not sure if that’s the official top speed, but if true, that’s about as fast as Porsche’s 918 Spyder and just slightly slower than both the LaFerrari and P1.

“The GT’s cluster design is all about the driver in mind. It’s all about putting information they’re looking for in exactly a location that will be easy to see at speed, whether they’re driving on the track or driving on the road,” according to the video.

Ford, call us. We’d really like to drive the GT and confirm our top speed and range estimates.