Ford GT Competition Series Adds Hardcore Touches to the New Supercar

A mere month after its win at the historic Rolex 24 of Daytona, the Blue Oval has introduced the Ford GT Competition Series which will see the supercar’s weight drop and enthusiasts do just about anything to grab a spot for its very limited production.

According to Ford, the GT Competition Series “was engineered to build on the car’s innovative lightweight and aerodynamic design.” With a host of new carbon fiber additions, including a lightweight carbon livery, a manual engine cover latch, carbon fiber prop rod, carbon fiber A-pillars and carbon fiber side mirrors. The Ford GT Competition Series also uses Plexiglas over the engine and a thinner, lighter Gorilla Glass bulkhead to decrease the supercar’s already low curb weight.

Standard on the Ford GT Competition Series that is optional on stock Ford GTs are the carbon fiber wheels, titanium lug nuts, and titanium exhaust. In addition to the weight-reducing carbon fiber and Plexiglas bits, the Competition Series exposes the carbon fiber on the console, registers, and door sills. The paddle shifters and instrument panel have been anodized in red to bring a pop of color into the Ebony Alcantara suede seats, instrument panel, and headliner.

The Competition Series will be offered in six colors; Shadow Black, Frozen White, Ingot Silver, Liquid Blue, Liquid Gray, and Triple Yellow. However, only the United States will get the Competition Series. Ford however, is remaining mum about how many Competition Series cars will be built; only stating that it will be offered throughout “all announced production years.”

“The Ford GT has racing in its blood. The Competition Series was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and a unique livery to match,” Raj Nair, Ford executive V.P., global product development, and chief technical officer, said in a statement.

Ford GT production has already begun with the first few customer cars already trickling out. All slots, however, have already been accounted for, meaning you won’t be able to buy a new Ford GT anytime soon.