Ford Goes to Level 2 with Mustang GT Performance Pack

Ford has introduced Performance Pack Level 2, a special track pack option, for the 2018 Mustang GT, that adds 1.5-inch wider wheels over Performance Pack Level 1, plus “custom-tuned” MagnaRide dampers, quicker steering calibration, a 67-percent stiffer rear anti-roll bar, 20-percent stiffer front springs, and 13-percent stiffer rear springs. Tires are 305/30R-19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s on 19 x 10.5-inch front, 19 x 11-inch rear wheels.
The new package also boasts improved aerodynamics with the addition of the larger, Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca-inspired lower front splitter, and a redesigned rear spoiler, good for 24 additional pounds of downforce at 80 mph. Ford’s performance boffins created the redesigned rear wing by making prototypes with a 3D printer.
Recaro seats are available in cloth, or leather surfacing.
Performance Pack Level 2 includes everything from Performance Pack Level 1, which includes unique tuning for the chassis and antilock braking, unique stability control and electric power-assisted steering, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers with larger rotors, a k-brace, an upsized radiator, silver-painted strut tower brace, and Torsen limited slip rear differential with a 3.73:1 axle ratio.
Visual cues delineating the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 from Level 1 are black details on the front splitter and rear spoiler, a tire spat on the back edge of the rear wheel wells, and 10-spoke Dark Tarnish wheels.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.