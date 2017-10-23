Ford Goes to Level 2 with Mustang GT Performance Pack

Ford has introduced Performance Pack Level 2, a special track pack option, for the 2018 Mustang GT, that adds 1.5-inch wider wheels over Performance Pack Level 1, plus “custom-tuned” MagnaRide dampers, quicker steering calibration, a 67-percent stiffer rear anti-roll bar, 20-percent stiffer front springs, and 13-percent stiffer rear springs. Tires are 305/30R-19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s on 19 x 10.5-inch front, 19 x 11-inch rear wheels.

The new package also boasts improved aerodynamics with the addition of the larger, Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca-inspired lower front splitter, and a redesigned rear spoiler, good for 24 additional pounds of downforce at 80 mph. Ford’s performance boffins created the redesigned rear wing by making prototypes with a 3D printer.

Recaro seats are available in cloth, or leather surfacing.

Performance Pack Level 2 includes everything from Performance Pack Level 1, which includes unique tuning for the chassis and antilock braking, unique stability control and electric power-assisted steering, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers with larger rotors, a k-brace, an upsized radiator, silver-painted strut tower brace, and Torsen limited slip rear differential with a 3.73:1 axle ratio.

Visual cues delineating the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 from Level 1 are black details on the front splitter and rear spoiler, a tire spat on the back edge of the rear wheel wells, and 10-spoke Dark Tarnish wheels.