Ford Focus RS Heritage Edition Is a Swan Song Model for the U.K.

Sadly, Ford will end production of the current Focus RS in April. But if you live in the U.K., and you aren’t averse to bright colors, you can own a special Heritage Edition model.

These Heritage Editions, set for a production run of 50 units, will be the very last Focus RS cars to roll off the line in Saarlouis, Germany. On a happier note, Ford says the Heritage Edition celebrates 50 years of the Escort nameplate in the U.K. A bright orange paint color makes the cars stand apart from the standard Focus RS. You can’t get this hue, dubbed Tief Orange, on the standard Focus RS in the U.S. or in the U.K.

The Ford Focus RS Heritage Edition features gray brake calipers, black forged alloy wheels, as well as the contrasting black door mirrors and rear spoiler you’ll also find on the RS Edition for the U.K. Inside the cabin, there are sporty Recaro seats, a heated steering wheel, privacy glass, rear parking sensors, and a sunroof.

Under the hood lies a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. Thanks to a Mountune power upgrade, the model pumps out 370 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. It also features a mechanical limited-slip front differential.

The RS Heritage Edition goes for £39,895, and although the model is not coming to the U.S., that price would translate to more than $55,000 at today’s exchange rates. Meanwhile, Ford has limited the number of Focus RS cars coming to our shores. Ford committed to selling only 1,000 copies of the 2018 Focus RS in the U.S. and 500 for Canada.