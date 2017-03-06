2017 All-Stars Contender: Ford Focus RS

A run down the 2016 Ford Focus RS’s spec sheet reveals a car that our enthusiast judges should love: a punchy, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 350 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque; performance-tuned all-wheel-drive handling; a six-speed, honest-to-goodness manual gearbox; and a button that puts the car’s stability control into Drift mode.

“Possibly one of the quickest street cars on any given road on any given day. Easy to drive hard, eminently tossable, and supremely sorted at the limit,” opined contributor Nelson Ireson.

“The all-wheel-drive Focus RS corners with a sense of poise unmatched by any other sport-compact car,” followed contributor Michael Jordan.

Sounds like love is in the air.

This particular Focus RS was fitted with the optional RS2 package, which adds Michelin Super Sport tires, heated front seats/steering wheel/mirrors, and voice-activated navigation, along with a $2,785 price increase. Add $695 for the Nitrous Blue paint and you arrive at this All-Stars contender’s $40,255 price.

Thanks in part to that sticker, the Focus’ interior raised some eyebrows. “The money has clearly been spent under the metal,” noted Ireson.

Daily news editor Conner Golden wasn’t discouraged, describing the Focus RS a “fantastic performance bargain.”

To find out if we ended up falling in love with Ford’s hottest hatch and named it an AUTOMOBILE All-Star, come back on March 11.