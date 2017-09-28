Ford F-Series Super Duty Trucks Get Super Fancy

Lincoln-badged pickup trucks might not have been Ford’s best idea, but never let it be said that there’s no market for luxury trucks themselves. They simply need to be sold as a higher trim level of a regular truck.

Take the F-Series Super Duty, for example. Because Ford’s been successful enough selling $70,000 Super Duty Platinums, it’s created an even more luxurious version: the Super Duty Limited.

Billed as a truck for high-end customers, “from boat captains to captains of industry,” the Limited package starts at $80,835 including destination on the F-250.

The F-350 Limited, meanwhile, comes in at $82,010, while the F-450 Limited is a very pricey $87,100. If you add every available option, though, Ford says it will cost you a staggering $94,455.

But what does Ford give you to justify charging S-Class prices for a pickup truck? According to the release, the Limited trim offers two-tone leather seats, leather all over the steering wheel, armrests, and instrument panel, a suede headliner, ash wood trim, and special Limited badging.

There’s also a slightly different chrome grille, LED lights, and a chrome piece on the tailgate.

As far as features go, you get a 360-degree camera system, a panoramic moonroof, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. Plus, it can still tow more than 30,000 pounds, which Ford points out is about the weight of an F-35 fighter jet.

“Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair – that’s the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires,” said Ford design manager Aileen Barraza. in a release. Sadly, it appears that an actual humidor is not an available option on the Super Duty Limited.

While a $95,000 pickup truck might sound ridiculous, Ford insists there really is a market for it. According to the release, more than 50 percent of retail Super Duty sales are high-end models like the King Ranch and Platinum.

“There are heavy-duty truck customers who need Super Duty-level capability and want true luxury,” said Todd Eckert, Ford’s head of truck marketing.

“We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models.”

If you’re one of the boat captains or captains of industry in the market for the ultimate heavy-duty luxury truck, look for the Super Duty Limited to arrive at dealers this winter.