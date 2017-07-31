Ford F-22 Raptor Goes for $300,000 at Auction

Inspired by a fighter jet, a one-off Ford F-22 Raptor commanded $300,000 at auction recently.
The one-off truck, named after the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, features a Whipple-intercooled 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 good for 545 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque.
Other modifications include a Modified Addictive Desert Design front suspension and bump stop kit, upgraded Alcon six-piston calipers with oversized rotors and high-friction pads, cat-back Borla exhaust system, Innov8 Racing custom forged beadlock wheels, and Falcon Wildpeak tires.
In addition to an off-road LED lighting system, the model also features DeBerti carbon fiber fender flares, hood, and fender vents.
With $300,000, you can very easily buy five regular Raptor trucks. The standard Raptor produces “just” 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque from its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6.
The auction took place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at the Experimental Aircraft Association Gathering of Eagles. Since 2008, Ford has raised more than $3 million at the annual event that benefits youth aviation programs.
Appropriately, the lucky new owner of the Ford F-22 Raptor is an Honorary Commander/Ambassador for the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
