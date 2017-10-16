Ford Details Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S Tires for 2018 Mustang GT

Ford had a number of small but useful updates for the refreshed 2018 Mustang GT, from a new 10-speed automatic transmission and an improved engine with quiet exhaust mode to aero updates that net fuel economy gains and a new Drag Strip mode that makes possible a sub-4.0-second 0-60 time.

Now, Ford has dropped more details on another one of the 2018 Mustang GT’s upgrades: its new Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S summer tires available as part of the GT Performance Package.

You may not be familiar with that particular model of Michelin performance tire, but you probably know the tire it replaces. The Pilot Sport 4 S (PS4S) is the successor to the Michelin Pilot Super Sport, a tire that was OEM fitment on a number of modern performance cars and legendary for its herculean grip.

Ford says the tire makes its North American mass-market debut with the Mustang GT Performance Package, though it’s been available for sale at tire retailers since March.

But according to Ford, the Mustang GT’s optional summer tire isn’t an off-the-shelf PS4S. The automaker says it worked with Michelin engineers to develop a custom tire using lessons learned from the Shelby GT350 and the Ford GT, along with feedback from professional drivers.

The result is a summer tire designed for optimal grip in both dry and wet conditions, as well as braking and lateral grip, Ford says.

Some of the design features that make the Mustang’s PS4S unique include an “ultra-reactive tread pattern” that adapts to the road surface, a hybrid aramid and nylon belt that better transmits steering input to the road, a hybrid elastomer outer rib for dry grip, and middle and inner ribs made of a mix of elastomers and silica for wet traction and braking performance.

Checking the box for the GT Performance Package will get you a staggered set of 19-inch tires, measuring 255/40R19 in front and 275/40R19 in the rear.

The Performance Package also includes six-piston Brembo front brake calipers and upgraded rotors, a Torsen limited-slip differential, Recaro seats, and more. All 2018 GTs make more power (460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque) from a revised 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, made possible by a new direct and port injection scheme. When equipped with the 10-speed automatic, the GT gets a Drag Strip mode that optimizes torque between shifts.

The GT Performance Package will be available this fall when the 2018 Ford Mustang goes on sale.