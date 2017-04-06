Ford Confirms Two Electrified Vehicles for China

Ford has revealed that it plans to introduce a range of electrified vehicles for the Chinese market, and that by 2025 it will have a broad range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and other electrified models. The Mondeo Energi (sold as the Fusion Energi in North America) will arrive in the Chinese market in early 2018 as the first electrified vehicle in Ford’s Chinese lineup. An all-electric small SUV will arrive within five years’ time.

Due to strong government support and increasing acceptance for electrified vehicles, Ford sees China as the world’s largest market for hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs. The Blue Oval plans to offer all three types of vehicles to address China’s growing needs for electrified vehicles. Ford states that by 2025, 70 percent of its vehicles will have an electrified powertrain option, including the ones sold in China under Changan Ford, its joint venture with Changan automobiles.

In 2020, Ford will begin manufacturing electrified powertrains in China. The automaker’s Nanjing research facility will also expand to focus on incorporating the needs of Chinese consumers for electrified powertrains. It is already responsible for the localization of EV systems and powertrain assemblies, battery pack assemblies, and homologation certification. Additionally, Ford’s Chinese research center will also be part of a global team in the development of next-generation hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs. “Ford is committed to developing smarter, greener mobility solutions for the future, and our team in China will be at the forefront of this innovation,” said Trevor Worthington, vice president of product development at Ford’s Asia Pacific operations, in a release.

Previously, Ford announced that it will invest $4.5 billion to add electrified powertrain options to the majority of vehicles in its lineup and confirmed that it will launch 13 new electrified vehicles, with seven arriving within the next five years. Included in this plan is the small SUV designed especially for the Chinese market with an estimated range of 450 kilometers or roughly 280 miles on a single charge and a commercial vehicle for North America that’s been tailored for mobility services.

The Chinese market 2018 Ford Mondeo Energi plug-in hybrid will be produced in Changan Ford’s Chongqing manufacturing facility starting early 2018. It will be the second plug-in hybrid in Ford’s Chinese lineup after the C-MAX Energi, which is sold exclusively as a fleet vehicle.