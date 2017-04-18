FJ Company Builds a 1972 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Inspired by Tonka Truck

Thanks to the obsessives over at Singer and Icon, there’s a land rush underway. A number of shops scattered around the U.S. are hard at work producing high-quality, big-budget restomods, espercially for 4x4s like vintage Ford Broncos, Range Rovers, and Toyota Land Cruisers. The FJ Company focuses on the latter, providing clean-sheet rebuilds of the legendary Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser. While the FJ Company offers some trucks as pre-built packages, many customers opt for their own custom, one-off build, much like this “Tonka” 1972 FJ40.

Inspired by the buyer’s automotive experiences with his father and his childhood Tonka truck, this FJ40 incorporates a number of bespoke touches that set it apart from other rebuilt FJs. Visually, the “Tonka” FJ wears design components from hot rod culture, including the rich metallic orange paint, Mickey Thompson wheels, Cooper Discoverer tires, and a color-matched fuel jerry can.

Like most well-executed restomods, the Tonka FJ is powered by a modernized powertrain. Under the hood sits a rebuilt Toyota 3F-E inline-six, one of the most reliable and dependable engines ever put into production. Power is managed by a five-speed manual transmission, making this a relatively comfortable medium-distance cruiser. To keep everything right-side-up, a top-shelf Old Man Emu suspension is installed alongside power steering and upgraded brakes.

Inside, the floor of the FJ is coated in bed liner to keep it free of scuffs, dings, and stains. Rear seat passengers ride on fold-down bench seats, but front passengers are cossetted in heated Corbeau Sport seats. It’s going to be used for camping and off-road excursions, so durability was a priority, an ethos extending to the Marine-spec sound system that keeps going even when the cabin gets soaked.

The Tonka FJ40 was a one-off build, but the FJ Company will build well-heeled customers any style of FJ imaginable. Head over to the shop’s configurator to build your dream FJ.