Five Supercars from Mecum’s 2017 Monterey Sale

Each auction season around Monterey tends to attract a massive wave of blue-chip vintage road and race cars, some as rare and delicate as the Crown Jewels. Trust us, this isn’t the type of environment if you’re shopping for a repo’d BMW 3 Series.

On the other side of the gold doubloon, some of the wildest supercars and hypercars worm their way onto sale dockets, looking to claim the hard earned cash of a buyer who wasn’t lucky enough to secure one when new. Mecum Auctions has one of the best supercar selections of the season—here are five from its upcoming sale.

A Pair of LaFerraris

Despite Ferrari’s distaste toward owners reselling their special edition models, the insectoid LaFerrari has remained an auction darling for a few years. Ferrari’s range-topping hypercar is a big draw for bidders, so this year Mecum’s got two LaF’s in very different specifications.

The red example is an early 2014 model, wearing a very popular red-over-black scheme. Thanks to exceptionally healthy second-hand values, the low 566 mile odometer reading is no surprise.

If you want to stand out from the droves of red LaF’s that populate Cannery Row and Monaco, get a bid in for this white-on-red 2015 example. It’s even fresher than the red one, with a scant 209 miles on the odo.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Before the Agera and One:1 dominated headlines, Koenigsegg was out picking on mainstream supercars with the mighty CCXR. Toward the end of the CCXR’s life, the Swedish supercar boutique offered just two in stunning white carbon fiber, each labeled as “Trevita,” a Swedish abbreviation for “Three Whites.”

Like all cars to wear the Koenigsegg crest, the Trevita is mighty. Underneath the white bodywork thrums a 4.8-liter supercharged V-8, pushing 1,018 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a beefy six-speed sequential transmission.

Performance is spectacular, with 0-62 mph arriving in 2.9 seconds, 0-124 mph in 8.75 seconds, and a top speed that reportedly stretched up to 254 mph.

Naturally, these cars weren’t for drivers who shunned the spotlight. Controversial boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was a previous owner of this Trevita, and likely put a few of the 1,900 miles on the clock as part of his massive fleet of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Bugattis, Maybachs, and Ferraris.

2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Surprisingly, we’ve yet to see values of the bygone Bugatti Veyron skyrocket with the same alacrity of the hybrid hypercar trio. Initially, regular Veyrons actually saw depreciation, especially for the earlier coupes. Now, 12 years and many, many special editions later, it looks like the Veyron might catch up to the market.

Mecum’s got a very well-spec’d Grand Sport Vitesse up for grabs, if you’re willing to brave disapproving glances from newly minted Bugatti Chiron owners. This is the targa-topped variant of the Veyron Super Sport, the car that reclaimed the top speed record from Hennessey.

Under the matte black-on-orange bodywork is the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16, now spitting out 1,200 hp. Put the roof on, get your affairs in order, and find a long enough straight, and the Vitesse is capable of bumping into the 254 mph mark.

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Forget posing on Rodeo Drive—you prefer your supercars at full chat on the circuit. In that case, check out Mecum’s color-shifted Aston Martin Vulcan. This is one of just 24 cars built, and wears less than 100 miles on the clock, assuring this is ready to hit the track right out of the box.

As the ad notes, this is eligible for the recently announced “Evo Pack” from AMR, increasing downforce substantially. That’s a good thing, considering the Vulcan has 820 hp on tap from its 7.0-liter V-12.

2007 Maserati MC12 Corse

Pity the poor MC12. For such a long time, Maserati’s one and only hypercar lived entirely in the shadow of the Ferrari Enzo. Sure, underneath the long Maserati body lies the same bones and heart of the Ferrari, but the Maserati was supposedly raw and engaging in ways the Enzo was not.

This is one of 12 Corse variants produced exclusively for trackwork, much like the FXX is to the Enzo. Compared to the 620 hp street-going MC12, the Corse packs 745 hp from the 6.0-liter V-12, along with a full kit of race goodies for both increased safety and performance.

It’s not as powerful or as fast as the Vulcan, but you’re less likely to rub shoulders with other MC12 Corse owners at the next local track day.